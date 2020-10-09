Brother Noah

Gospel artist Brother Noah, who earlier this year released an album called Baitshwarele Melato, has proffered a single called Heal Corona dedicated to the current global pandemic.

Brother Noah told Arts & Culture in an interview that he decided to make a prayer to God for the whole world through the single. So far, Batswana have received my album Baitshwarele Melato together with the single called (Heal Corona). Their support is amazing,” he gladly revealed.

Brother Noah added that both songs were already receiving airplay on television and radio stations and people were sending testimonies inspired by his music. Before releasing Heal Corona, Brother Noah dropped a six-tracked album that was recorded at Touch Records.

“Even though we are

going through this pandemic, I cannot stop preaching the gospel of Jesus because that is my calling. God’ s time is the best, so I believe God can heal this disease,” he highlighted. He thanked God for giving him the talent to preach gospel through music. He said that if it were not because of his fans, friends and family he wouldn’t be where he is. He said in order to buy his music, people can contact him through Facebook at his page called Brother Noah & Friends.