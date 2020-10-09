White Label Fragrance makes a variety of scented products including perfumes, body care and home care

Smelling good and having a flawless skin is what every person wants, more especially women and men with self-respect who yearn to boost their confidence.

Inspired by the landscapes and cultures of Africa, a local business entity called White Label Fragrances has become a luxury fragrance house.

White Label Fragrance makes a variety of scented products including perfumes, body care and home care. Their latest fragrance, which they called Diphuka, was launched on September 15 this year. A fragrance specifically designed for woman, it is from their African Summer Collection.

Diphuka, whose literal translation is wings, was inspired by a bubbly lady named Diphuka.

White Label Fragrance marketing personnel, Kamogelo Majingo said they realised people adored perfumes, and would often go for internationally well-known luxurious brands and in the process shelling out hefty amounts on them.

“We wanted to create our own version of luxury that tells our African stories, as ong as it is affordable to our people. We have scented products for everyone. White Label Fragrances is three-years-old. All our perfumes, including Diphuka, are made in Botswana,” she said.

According to Majingo, Diphuka always asked them to ‘bottle her’ and they came up with the fragrance. She said they then realised that the fragrance did not only represent her, but a lot of African women that they would

like to celebrate. Majingo said Diphuka represents the ambitious, high achieving, confident and fearless woman.

She said they received great support from the public, especially Batswana, adding that it was great to see people supporting a local business like White Label Fragrances. She added that people loved Diphuka, as it was a unique fragrance with a Setswana name, a language their clients understand, which is rarity in the perfume world.

She further explained that their creative director, Thamani Thothe, who is self-taught, came up with the formulations for the perfumes with the assistance of technical partners. Now that the company was growing, Majingo said, they were also expanding their skill-set and looking into mixing raw ingredients to create more unique formulations.

“The quality of our products is great. Our partners, who provide us with compounds, are a world-renowned company in Europe. They make fragrances for high-end clients like Tom Ford. At White Label Fragrances, one can purchase high-quality luxury fragrance products at affordable prices. It’s important to note that perfumes in general, have a very high alcohol content. Our perfumes have a concentration of 25% oil and 35% alcohol”.