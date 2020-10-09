In education, an examination is a test to show the knowledge and ability of a student.

A student who takes an examination is a candidate. The person who decides how well the student has performed is the examiner. An examination may be a written test, an on-screen test or a practical test. Examples of a practical test may be: driving a car, speaking a language, playing a musical instrument and doing a scientific experiment. An on-screen test is a test which uses the computer.

Exams are important for every student. They play an important role in every student’s life as they test student’s test knowledge. Without conducting the exams and test students don’t concentrate in their studies and do not learn their lessons properly. Exams are necessary in schools and colleges to find out the real skills, talents and knowledge students have achieved.

All students study in order to get good marks in the test and exams. Without exam there is no chance to express knowledge and skills obtained. The anticipation of an exam is motivation for learners to work hard. Exam period however is very stressful and some students have fallen over the edge as a result.

Exam survival tips

Take breaks…

Do not underestimate the power of a break. Give yourself a day off here and there. See friends, watch a film, go for a walk. You don’t have to stay in the library with your eyes glued to textbooks the whole time. Often, taking a little time away will refresh you. You can come back to your work with a clear mind and renewed purpose. You will overload yourself if you don’t take adequate breaks. Without them, you will burn yourself out, and that isn’t going to do you any good in the exam hall.

But not too many!

There is a limit. If your ‘breaks’ end up lasting for days at a time you have probably gone too far the other way. It’s all about balance.

Get into a good sleeping pattern

Getting into a great sleeping pattern will help get your body get ready for those early morning exams…

Be kind to yourself

Remember you are going to be okay. Tell yourself you are capable and you will start to believe it. Your well-being is just as important as these exams. If you need help, ask for it, you will be surprised what the university or school can do for you.

Get some exercise

Okay, so this isn’t the most appealing option for everyone. You don’t have to compete in a triathlon for this to work. Just get out of the house for a while and get moving. If the weather doesn’t look inviting, run around the house a few times. Just get your blood pumping and focus on something other than your books for a minute. Even just walk to a different location: go and revise in a coffee shop or at the library or at a friends’ house. A change of scenery can do you wonders.

Eat well and regularly

It sounds pretty obvious but it is worryingly easy to forget to eat while in the hazy fog of revision mode. Many students go way too long without food, forgetting it gives them the fuel to carry on. Others, however, go the opposite way and eat way too much. Sometimes this is a form of procrastination, other times it is because they simply need the brain power. You know what works for you but make sure you are listening to your body and giving it what it needs.

Work Banners in a group

Revising can be a pretty lonely business. Mixing things up and getting together a little study group can really help. Teaching others and talking things through can be a really helpful revision method for some.

Shut off social media

When you’ve got the temptations of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other sites right in front of you, it can be pretty tough to stay focused.

Make exciting plans for afterwards

It is important to keep your morale high. If you make nice plans for after, you can think about them to keep you motivated through the hard times.

What you need

Flash Cards– These are great for portable studying. You can bring them anywhere- on the bus, while you’re sitting in a waiting room, and even just studying all cozied up in bed. When you write a definition or key phrase on one side, and the information to be recalled on the back, you are sure to ace any exam coming your way.

Highlighters, pens, and pencils– Use these to highlight important information in textbooks, and bring the pens and pencils to your exam so you aren’t scrambling to find a spare one the morning of! A refreshing, energizing drink– No, I do not mean Redbull. I’m talking about Vitamin Water or Lucozade- drinks that can replenish electrolytes and boost your energy to keep a fresh perspective while studying.

Health aids– I’m referring to throat lozenges, Paracetamol, Kleenex, and Band-Aids. As students, the stress of exams is always leaving us vulnerable to illness. The lozenges will help soothe a sore throat, the Paracetamol for headaches when you’re cramming too much knowledge into your brain (this is why you should not cram), the Kleenex for when you’re in an exam with a runny nose, and Band-Aids for all those papercuts you’ll get while frantically searching through a textbook. Flip pages with caution!

A stress ball– Something you can squeeze when you’re feeling anxious. A piece of bubble wrap may do the trick as well! Post-it notes– Use these to flag important notes in your textbook and write positive affirmations to yourself while you study! Be your biggest supporter!

Apples– You know what they say, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. No deferrals for you!

A sweet treat– having your favourite candy or chocolate in your survival kit may give you the extra motivation you need to get through a difficult textbook chapter, or going over your notes one more time.

A Countdown– Have a means of counting down the days to your last exam. This will keep your mind focused and give you the perspective you need to persevere until absolute relaxation.

Use your tutors for advice and support

If you’re finding yourself completely overwhelmed with work, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Tutors should be able to offer extra assistance, particularly if there’s any particular topics you’re finding confusing or projects you’re struggling with.

Your school should also have a dedicated counseling service you can go to for further help if you’re suffering with stress or anxiety. Being a student can be tough at times, and your school has a duty of care to support you through your studies, so take advantage of any help you can get, and try not to struggle in silence.

SOURCE: “https://www.studyinternational.com/news/author/isabelle-bilton/” Isabelle Bilton “Study while others are sleeping; work while others are loafing; prepare while others are playing; and dream while others are wishing.” William A. Ward