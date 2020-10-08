Tutume police on red alert as motor theft surges PIC. FILE

FRANCISTOWN: Tutume police are concerned about the surge in motor theft incidents in their policing area.

In an interview with this publication, Tutume station commander Superintendent Jerry Halahala said he was worried about the rise in motor vehicle theft in their policing area especially Tutume village.

He also said that just last Sunday night they received another report of a car theft at Selolwane ward in Tutume.

According to Tutume station commander, three unknown robbers reportedly attacked a 71-year-old woman, a child and house helper at her place of residence.

He added that the three assailants who are still at large allegedly stole a Toyota Wish car together with a huge amount of cash yet to be identified.

He further said that the three robbers who were also putting on facemasks forced entry into the complaint’s house and tied up all the three victims and beat them with an unidentified object.

He said that attacking them with an unknown object the robbers then got away with the 71-year-old woman’s car and other valuables.

Halahala added: “The complainants sustained injuries and were taken to the Tutume Primary Hospital on the same day but the old woman

was later transferred to the Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital (NRH) where she is currently receiving treatment”.

He suspected that the same assailants who reportedly attacked the complainants are the robbers who have been terrorising the villagers over the past months.

Halahala shared that this is the fourth incident of this nature n the past three months that occurred at Tutume village.

Towards the end of September, Tutume police were in search of two men suspected to have stolen a 60-year-old woman ‘s car.

During the same month in a period of two weeks, the same police were on another manhunt for three robbers who allegedly attacked a married couple and their house helper at Magapatona ward and made away with goods valued at over P400, 000 including a Land Cruiser.

The Land Cruiser was later found abandoned and stuck in the sand trying to cross the Maitengwe River.

Towards the end of June this year, Tutume police launched yet another manhunt for two assailants who reportedly robbed a Lebanese man at his rented home in Madikwe ward.