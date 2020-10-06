Tonota softball bat aggressor denied bail

FRANCISTOWN: A 19-year-old Tonota man who recently went viral on social media after he was seen using a softball bat to hit a Shashe River Senior School student was denied bail when he appeared for arraignment before Magistrate Cele Lebakeng yesterday.

The accused, Gaolathe Sigawa Ndaba, is charged with an act of intending to cause grievous bodily harm to Jacob Mafuta on September 21, 2020 at Manyanda ward in Tonota.

He was arrested on Friday after being on the run since he allegedly committed the offence.

When Ndaba appeared before Lebakeng, inspector Kenneth Edward applied for Ndaba to be denied bail due to safety fears.

Edward told the court that community members in Tonota are enraged about what Ndaba allegedly did to Mafuta and there

is a very high possibility that they may harm him if he is out on bail.

In response to the application made by the police, Ndaba said that he was applying for bail because incarcerating him will prejudice his schoolwork.

However, Ndaba shocked the court after Lebakeng asked him which school he was attending to which he replied, “Home.”

Lebakeng acceded to the application made by the police and remanded Ndaba in custody.

Ndaba will appear in court on October 11 for mention.