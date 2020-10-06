Police nab sixth suspect in Choppies heist PIC. FILE

FRANCISTOWN: A sixth suspect in the Choppies robbery has been arrested and is currently in quarantine awaiting his arraignment in court, the prosecution in the case has revealed.

Today, prosecutor Moatlhodi Macheng disclosed the development in the case when the other accused persons appeared in court for mention yesterday.

The accused, Derrick Masukula, 41, who is an agent of the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS), Mogomotsi Thupane, 37, Aaron Sanana, 40, Thato Moatshe, 31, and Ronald Dipholo, 49, allegedly robbed Choppies Supermarket along Haskins Street of money amounting to P181,180.35 armed with a pistol and knife on August 1, 2020.

During the robbery, the state alleges that the accused also stole Botswana Telecommunications (BTC) Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards worth P80 and Mascom SIM cards worth P80.

In the second count, the accused are charged with malicious damage to property. The particulars of the offence

are that the accused destroyed two doors valued at P4,000 belonging to Choppies on the day.

The accused allegedly used violence on some of the Choppies employees when they committed the offence.

Thupane, Sanana and Moatshe joined Masukula and Dipholo when Justice Phadi Solomon granted their bail yesterday.

Macheng told the court that investigations in the matter are still ongoing and prayed to the court to give the prosecution time to complete its diligence.

At the end of the hearing, Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Nga’ndu set the matter for October 29 for status report.

She, however, made an order that the accused should be remanded in custody and only be released until they fulfill their bail conditions.