Gape Tanjo was murdered by her boyfriend

FRANCISTOWN: Secretary general of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Mpho Balopi has pledged to take care of slain prominent activist Gape Tanjo’s three children.

Tanjo was brutally killed by her boyfriend, Baitseng Moikothai, who would later commit suicide by hanging himself.

The death of the 36-year-old Tanjo, popularly known for her lively character, deeply shocked the nation. Tanjo’s demise comes at a time in which gender-based violence (GBV) cases are on the rise in the country.

The ruling party activist was laid to rest over the weekend. Balopi made his commitment to look after Tanjo’s children moments after the latter was laid to rest at her home village of Tutume.

“The BDP does not have any social net to assist those who have experienced various forms of misfortune such as victims of gender-based violence or their dependants. I will personally help her (Tanjo) children to finish school with ease. I will provide them with all the amenities that they need until they finish school,” Balopi said.

Tanjo left behind three daughters. The eldest is doing Form Two, while the other two are still in primary school.

“Tanjo impacted the lives of many people in a positive manner. She is amongst those who have

Banners

contributed enormously to the growth of the party. She also contributed in her community in a very positive manner. The deceased was close to my family and me. We really had a very strong relationship with her. The tribute that she deserves from me is ensuring that her children continue leading dignified lives until they are old enough to fend for themselves,” Balopi added.

He also noted that some BDP members have also pledged to continue supporting Tanjo’s children in various ways.

At her funeral, Tanjo was described as entirely committed to advancing the ideals of the ruling party. Furthermore, she was described as a strong activist against GBV in her community. She was a volunteer at Sports Volunteer Movement (SVM).

The late Tanjo was also described as a selfless human being who was instrumental in spearheading some empowerment initiatives in the city, especially at Block 1 location where she resided.

On Thursday last week, President Mokgweetsi Masisi featured at a memorial service organised to honour the late Tanjo at the Civic Centre in Francistown.