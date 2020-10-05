Kgafela Kgafela II PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

South Africa’s opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), is the latest group to join solidarity protests with dethroned Kgosi Nyalala Pilane against Bakgatla Kgosikgolo Kgafela Kgafela II and his protégé Ramono Linchwe in the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela chieftaincy feud in Moruleng.

While the feud over the control of the tribal assets continues before court, the EFF has joined other lobby groups to condemn the involvement of North West Premier Job Mokgoro, in the affairs of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela in Moruleng.

Premier Mokgoro is accused of taking Kgosikgolo Kgafela II’s side when he implemented the recommendations of Advocate Sesi Baloyi’s Commission of Enquiry by appointing Linchwe, the tribal leader in Moruleng.

This followed a recent meeting between Bakgatla Ba Kgafela royal family led by Pilane and the EFF delegation led by Provincial Chairperson Commissar Matshidiso Shakes Botswe at the tribal offices in Moruleng. The meeting was at the request of the royal family, who have been going around lobbying for support against Kgafela II’s side. It is said that the royal family had complained that Mokgoro is using police brutality in forcing them to comply with an order that is still under review.

“The EFF has welcomed all the grievances raised by the family with regard to the ‘bias’ involvement of the Premier and the Provincial Government together with the Minister of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs,” read the party’s statement issued by Botswe.

“The EFF has told the family that it will respect the ongoing court processes that are currently

before competent courts.”

Botswe stated that the EFF has committed to ensuring that the Premier and his Cabinet were held accountable with regard to their involvement in affairs of the tribal authority.

“The EFF has equally assured the family that it would offer all the necessary support needed in ensuring that their ongoing conflicts find an amicable solution that is to the benefit of the entire community,” Botswe stated.

The EFF is known for its resilience after it recently led demonstrations against retail-led healthcare group, Clicks, and called for a countrywide shut down of the stores.

Meanwhile, Kgosi Pilane’s supporters have also written to the African National Congress’ North West provincial committee demanding that Premier Mokgoro be brought before the Integrity Commission of the party “for disrespecting the Constitution of South Africa” and be declared a constitutional delinquent.

They argued Premier Mokgoro’s actions are biased towards a faction of Batswana who want to capture in a “Gupta-style and choreographed method” the assets, freedom and sovereignty of the people of the Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela in South Africa (Moruleng).

In the letter, the supporters also demand that all the officials in the Premier Office who are involved in the auctioning of the Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela be suspended with immediate effect for fraud and racketeering.