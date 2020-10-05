Goitseone Malchom radijeng PIC: END GENDER BASED VIOLENCE FACEBOOK

Goitseone Malchom Radijeng, 43, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Keneilwe Lorekang, 36, is likely to appear in court some time this week as he recovers from an attempt to take his own life.

Radijeng allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend with a knife on September 28 at Tsholofelo Primary School teachers’ quarters, where the deceased’s mother also resides. The police launched a manhunt and arrested Radijeng three days later whilst he was hiding at a guesthouse in Tlokweng. The Monitor has learnt that Radijeng is currently under police guard at Princess Marina Hospital after he allegedly overdosed on tablets in what is believed to have been an attempt to commit suicide. The motive behind the murder is not known and forms part of the investigation according to Broadhurst Police Station commander, superintendent Obusitswe Lokae. “I cannot say he will

Banners

appear in court on this date because he is still hospitalised and is fighting for his life,” Lokae said. “He will appear before Broadhurst Magistrate’s Court some time this week as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.” The station head added the police visited the scene of the crime and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. He said despite the reoccurrence of murder incidents, the death of this young woman would not dampen their spirit to fight gender-based violence and curb related killings. Lorekang was laid to rest yesterday at Tshabong, her home village. She leaves behind three children.