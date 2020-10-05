Near Bagali

Following the death of an accomplice in a smash and grab incident that went wrong a week ago, a robbery suspect who escaped the crime scene has been arrested.

The Botswana Police Service’s deputy public relations officer, senior superintendent Near Bagali recently confirmed the arrest of the 24-year-old man of Tsolamosese in Mogoditshane. The suspect was one of four robbers who recently made an attempt on a man at the Phase II/Hatsalatladi/Willie Seboni junction.

The suspect sustained serious injuries during the attack and is currently hospitalised. The quartet’s attempted robbery shocked the public following a video that was taken at the scene and circulated on social media platforms.

Many of the public comments on social media applauded the motorists in the video, supporting their decisive action. Others even expressed how fed up they were at losing their valuables and hard earned money at the hands of such criminals.

One of the four men died in the attempted robbery after things went wrong. Bagali revealed the

deceased has since been identified by relatives and hails from Molepolole.

“Police are now in hot pursuit of the remaining two suspects who fled the scene,” he added.Bagali went on to appeal to members of the public to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects. The public can do so by contacting Gaborone West Police Station.

Back in 2018 another smash and grab thief lost his life while in action. The thief was hit by a car while crossing the road at the city’s Central Business District, when attempting to flee from the scene of the crime.

Police have since raised concern over the soaring crime rates across the city, especially pick pocketing, smash and grab, and house breaking to mention but a few acts of crime.