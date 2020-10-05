Mogoditshane Senior Secondary School PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

As a way to improve performance by schools in the area, Mogoditshane constituency has formed a fund to assist some of the schools in the area that are highly populated and are not doing well.

The aim of the Mogoditshane Schools Education Fund, which is administered by teachers and some community leaders, involves four primary schools, two junior secondary schools and a senior school at the peri-urban village.

Already the project has attracted Bank of Baroda, which ploughed P15,000 into the fund with some leaders having pledged to donate various amounts from P500, P1,000 to P2,000 every month.

Some schools in Mogoditshane have been complaining about a number of issues including poor maintenance in schools, shortage of books and printers.

“The fund will help our schools a lot, especially to buy materials that students could use for revision amongst other things. At times, the Ministry of Basic Education takes time to deliver some of the things needed by the schools because of procurement procedures,” area Member of Parliament and Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare said.

“If our school fund has enough money, it would be able to

Banners

address some of these issues. Again, it must be understood that the school fund will also help take care of some issues of maintenance in those schools because the state of schools at times is not impressive at all. The learning environment must always look good for both learners and teachers.”

Rakgare added the Mogoditshane residents are concerned about their children’s performance and the state of some of the buildings in the schools.

He said they had learnt that some of the schools could not produce better results if their problems are not attended to.

“It is important to have more teachers in populated schools and those teachers need our support as parents.

Another important aspect that we want to bring in, is to ask parents to be involved in their children’s education.

We will have activities that require parents’ attendance. Some activities will help us to raise funds for the schools and our children’s education.”