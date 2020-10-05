Independence holidays are some of the most loved breaks in the country, and rightfully so
These are the holidays that mark the country’s achievements ka pula! Well, this year, it was a different story, thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The lack of festivities did not sit well with many Batswana. Many were seething with anger, as they could not travel to their respective home villages due to strict travel measures put in place by the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team in order to control the spread of the virus.
While the task team is doing a great work in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 and keeping the public informed, there are still those who seem sceptical on how the war is being fought. There is no doubt that the task team deserves a pat on the back, as Botswana with its limited resources, is doing much better in terms of response compared to other countries.
While this good work cannot be ignored, there are those in the society who say, they have been observing that the rules and regulations put in place to control COVID-19 are not applied equally.While many had to miss the much awaited visit to check on family members who stay in the villages, others stayed behind with broken hearts. It was announced that those with prior travel bookings, could redeem such bookings as their permits got them wherever they had planned to go. This is