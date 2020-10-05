Thapong, BTC Collaborate Once Again

After hosting a workshop for visual artists recently, Thapong Visual Arts Centre in collaboration Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) Limited Foundation have now opened entries for the 2021 BTC Phonebook cover design and 2020 Thapong Artist of The Year (TAYA) competitions.

The TAYA is open to good standing Thapong members residing in Botswana while the Phonebook cover is exclusive for individual students from all junior and senior schools. The closing date for both competitions is October 31, 2020.

The winner of the Phonebook cover competition will walk away with P50, 000 inclusive of the exchange program. The runner-up will win P25, 000 while the third place winner gets P15, 000. All entries must be hand drawn/ made and no entrant is allowed to use any design software.

The competition is open to Botswana citizens only. Immediate family members of the staff members of BTC and Thapong Visual Arts are not eligible to participate. The theme for the Phonebook cover design competition is ‘Turning a Global Challenge into local opportunities with BTC@40. Participants are required to produce artworks that tell the story around the theme.

According to the rules and

regulations of the competition, entrants are allowed a maximum of two artworks and the competition is limited to one entry per category. In addition, artworks should be original, and should not have been exhibited before. Artworks should not exceed 1.5 metres in size; artworks should be titled, with a brief rationale, with the artist’s full names and contact details attached at the back.

For the Phonebook cover competition, all submissions will become exclusive intellectual property of BTC. Artworks must be original works of the artist and either referencing or copying other works is not allowed because the Phonebook cover is a commercial publication hence avoiding copyright infringement.

The TAYA winner also gets P50, 000 inclusive of the exchange program while the runner-up walks away with P30, 000. There are three category prizes of P6, 000 each while Media and Photography prizes are P5, 000 each.