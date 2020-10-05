 
Mabua Releases Womaniser Video

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Monday, October 05, 2020
Local artist, Trevor Mabua has released a music video for his song titled A Maoto Makhutshwane.

The song is a sound track for a drama of the same name by Vero Mmutle.

Alfred Kavezedi of Hall of Fame studios produced the song. Mabua who composed the Afro jazz tune told Showtime in an interview that his music was about social ills. In this particular one he sings about a man called Thabo who goes around promising different women marriage.

“He has four lovers being Portia, Masego,Connie and Lorato. He ends up proposing and when on the verge of marrying Portia, the uncle spoils the wedding,” he said.

Mabua added that he realised there were a lot of people in communities who use other women’s money to marry other women. Mabua further revealed that the drama that his song is, is a soundtrack of about

the lies that people live.

“Thabo, a middle-aged womanizer uses women to advance in life. In the end he is exposed. Masego and Thabo had been dating, but she obviously wasn’t happy. She stayed in the hope that Thabo would change and ultimately marry her. But she was disappointed when Thabo not only married another woman but also reaped her off her hard-earned cash,” he narrated. 

Mabua said in the drama, Connie is a 50-year-old wife to Israel who falls victim to Thabo in the hope for a relationship with a younger man. Lorato, youngest of the three women, was also a victim.

“When Thabo finally decided to settle down and chose Portia the three other women teamed up to stop Thabo’s wedding,” he said.

