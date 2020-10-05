Ditsele, Kgaswane Out Of New Zebras Line Up

Left-winger, Mpho Kgaswane and holding midfielder, Lebogang Ditsele have been left out the latest Zebras’ squad when head coach, Adel Amrouche named a fresh-faced line up.

On Friday, Amrouche announced a 30-member squad as preparations start for back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clashes against Zambia next month.

Kgaswane has just left Azerbaijan club, Zira FC. Ditsele failed to make it into the Zebras’ squad for the second consecutive time after missing the last camp in November 2019.

Also missing from the squad is former team captain, Ofentse Nato alongside Jwaneng Galaxy’s attacker, Thero Setsile. From starting the Zebras’ game in almost a year ago, Security Systems defender, Kaelo Kgaswane also missed a berth in the latest squad.

Meanwhile veteran striker, Kenanao Kgetholetsile has also been dropped. There is also no place for Township Rollers’ midfielder, Segolame Boy who underwent a surgery late last year. Maano Ditshupo and Keeagile Kobe are some of the changes from the previous squad.

Amongst the new faces is Portugal based goalkeeper, Jovan Nikolic alongside his Under-20 teammate captain, Botsile Sakana. Also from the Under-20 is attacker Geoffrey Tauyatsalwa who had an impressive season at BDF XI and wingback, Tlamelo Kolagano.

Kelapile Ndlovu and Goitseone Phoko return to the Zebras fold. With the exception of Kgaswane, all the players based abroad have been called up.

Botswana Football Association (BFA) public relations officer, Tumo Mpatane said the group will join the rest of the squad at a later stage as they are excepted to

go into quarantine upon arrival in he country.

The Zebras assembled yesterday (Sunday) and immediately went into COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

“The players who are based outside the country will joining the camp at later a stage. As per the protocols, they are expected to go into quarantine, which could a maximum of two weeks. But the rest of the players will go into camp on Sunday and will immediately get tested. The players will not be allowed to be in contact with the rest of the public after getting tested,” Mpatane told Monitor Sport on Saturday.

The AFCON finals were scheduled to be held next year, but have been moved to 2022 due to COVID-19. The Zebras have a tough task in their bid to qualify for the 2022 tournament. The team is third in the group behind Algeria and Zimbabwe with Zambia sitting bottom of the group.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ezekiel Morake, Kabelo Dambe, Phoko, Lesenya Malapela, Nikolic

Defenders: Gape Gaogangwe, Tshepo Maikano, Onkarabile Ratanang, Lesenya Ramoraka, Simisane Mathumo, Tendai Kesekile, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Lopang Moseki, Sakana, Mosha Gaolaolwe

Midfielders: Thatayaone Ramatlapeng, Gift Moyo, Mogakolodi Ngele, Ndlovu, Mothusi Cooper, Kolagano, Tebogo Kopelang, Larona Modisaemang

Forwards: Kabelo Seakanyeng, Tlhalefo Molebatsi, Tumisang Orebonye, Msani Thupa, Lemponye Tshireletso, Thatayaone Kgamanyane, Bakang Tsholang, Mbatshi Elias, Letlhogonolo Mosala, Kobamelo Kebaikanye, Wedu Reneilwe, Godfrey Tauyatsalwa