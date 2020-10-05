Maclean Letshwiti PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Edwin Dikoloti has lauded the Botswana Football Association (BFA) following the distribution of laptops to the regional football associations.

The laptops are expected to help reduce workload and speed up the job of the officials at regional level.

Dr Dikoloti, who was the guest speaker at the handing over of the gadgets, said it was important for the BFA to align its operations with what the government preached in the knowledge based economy.

He said he was hopeful that the laptops would also help store important data, something that he said had been lacking in local sport.

“Right now, it is very difficult to get information on how many times a player like Twizer Ramohibidu played for the national Under-20, Under-23 and the senior national team,” he said.

He said hopefully with the direction the association is moving, such important data will now be easily kept safe for future reference. “This is the real new normal. For the first time, the BFA will also hold the first virtual general assembly,” he

Banners

said.

For his part, BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti said what they were simply doing was to adhere to the Health Ministry’s call to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He further said football people came from all corners of the country, adding that the laptops will reduce movement of regional officials from regions to the BFA main office.

“In the past, officials had to travel to Gaborone to register players but they can now do it in the comfort of their offices. Football is the largest sport in the world. In that case, it can also be the largest contributor to the spread of the disease. As such, we should do whatever it takes to ensure that football adheres to the set out health protocols,” Letshwiti said.

The regional football offices that received their laptops on Friday were Gaborone, South East, Central South, Kweneng and Kgatleng.