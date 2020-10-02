Molatlhegi said their journey so far has been an amazing ride with quite some few bumps and more sighs

Specialising in beautiful flower arrangements presented in unique Parisian inspired signature hatboxes, Les fleurs floral boutique has become the go-to place when in curating luxurious floral gifting.

Less fleurs was established in 2016 but it became functional from 2017. The company founder, Ame Sebeelo Molatlhegi told Arts & Culture in an interview that in 2015 she took a trip to Guanzhou in Asia and that is how she got her inspiration.

“There, on the streets of Guangzhou I stumbled upon a beautiful, luxurious and unique hat boutique. Immediately captivated, I glanced through the display window and noticed a hatbox with beautifully intricate flowers arranged with artistic aesthetics. With my knowledge and passion for flowers, I was truly in awe about how beautiful the flowers were curated and couldn’t help but think how unique it was to showcase the floral arrangements in hatboxes,” she recalled.

Molatlhegi added that the memory of the moment was forever planted in her mind, and when returning home, she searched the floral industry endlessly to find an impeccable floral arrangement designed in a hatbox or something equally as creative.

She admitted that the venture was not successful, however, it gave her the ultimate inspiration to create a different approach to gifting flowers. “With exquisiteness, uniqueness, luxury and beauty in mind, the idea for

Banners

Les Fleurs Botique floral Botique came in January 2016, this spark of inspiration became a reality for us. Les fleurs cafe floral became the first rose attelier, offering one-of-a-kind, luxurious fresh flower and preserved roses arrangements in our signature boxes,” she added.

Molatlhegi also said their journey so far has been an amazing ride with quite some few bumps and more sighs. But at the end of the day there are a lot of learning and smiles. It is hard to actually start a business because we started with research including where to get our resources, merchandise, branding and how we were going to break into this intense market,” she further revealed.

In addition, Molatlhegi said it is every business’s dream to grow beyond where they are, no wonder they are exploring different floral preservation techniques.

She said they launch their first eternity flowers by next month. “These are flowers that can last for 365 days) without water,” she disclosed.

When looking to find the perfect gift to leave a lasting impression, Molatlhegi said at Les Fleurs they put together beautifully arranged hatboxes, hand arranged with luxurious roses.