The teen girls beauty pageant, Miss Teen Universe Botswana is back.

Its grand finale will be held on November 28, 2020 at a venue that to be announced soon.

Miss Teen Universe is a franchise from Nicaragua and has been running in Botswana for the past eight years with the aim of giving a platform to local teenagers to use to lead, inspire their peers and voice their opinions. In an interview with Arts & Culture, the pageantry director Messiah Jackson said it was designed for teenagers aged between 15 and 19-years-old.

“For one to qualify to for the pageantry she has to be between 15 and 19 years of age, never been pregnant and they must have a goal aligned with our aim as a pageant because once they are crowned, they become a teen ambassador. They should also be willing to learn to be a leader. We currently have 20 semi finalists who were selected during the online auditions we held through Facebook,” she said.

Jackson also explained that from the 20 contestants they had, they were currently running an online voting where Batswana are selecting top 10 through voting. She said afterwards they were going to have a

one on one interview with top 10 finalists where they judges would later pick top five.

The top five finalists are set to proceed to a grand finale where they will be competing on ramp. She said they decided to choose fewer contestants to proceed to the grand finale because they were trying to adhere with COVID-19 protocol especially not having over 50 people in an event. However, Jackson pointed out that they did not have many activities because they had pre-judging interview for their top 10 where they would present their project proposals unlike in the past where the competitors would present their final projects not proposals.

“We decided to do a mini show where less than 50 people will attend the show, which is totally different from our normal yearly shows. We tried by all means to make almost everything online and reduce physical meetings. The challenges we are facing right now have been brought by COVID-19. Our trusted sponsors have been affected by the virus and right now we working with what we have to be able to select a queen,” she sadly stated.