DJ Kooly K

Katlego Mochai also known as DJ Kooly K is set to release an album titled Better Days, which he worked on during the past lockdown.

The 21-years-old from Serowe told Arts & Culture that the lockdown has given him time to work on more material, hence this album. “Being able to work under little or no pressure helped in raising the bar for myself because this album is just fire to the core,” he revealed.

DJ Kooly K who started his career in 2015 added that on the album he has worked with different artists in Botswana and South Africa such as Dlala BW, 2lac, GodLy, PsychoPath, Nicco NK and Ranny G.

DJ Kooly K admitted that COVID-19 has really hit hard on the arts industry given the fact that there are no shows and movement is limited which hinder marketing. “Music is not only inspired by love, but also by the returns you make because of your hard work. Even though for the most part this situation is bad for

us, there is good if you look on the bright side,” he added.

DJ Kooly K who is a resident DJ at 422 Bar in Palapye also said being a producer and recording artist is quite a unique approach to music. “For you to be a complete producer you cover as much ground pertaining genres. But of course there is always one you best at and that for me would be house music. Prince Kaybee inspired me hence the love for house music. Although I am not entirely into his style I think he is the best for me,” he added.

He also said being a hard worker has driven him through many doors in his life. “My fans should put on their seat belts because it is going be one hell of a ride. Better stuff are coming their way,” he concluded.