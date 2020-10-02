The event brings together a variety of people from all walks of life PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Riverwalk Mall will give artists and crafters a platform to exhibit, market and sell their works on October 2 to 3, 2020.

The mall is the best product display platform owing to their spacious and strategically located courtyards.

The market is a wonderful experience for shoppers to unwind, relax and, indulge in some mouth-watering foods from diverse restaurants. This is also a perfect time to take advantage of spring collections from the various Riverwalk Mall stores.

The Culture and Art market, in association with Thapong Visual Centre and Old Naledi Pallets crafters will have on display a variety of paintings, sculptures, metals crafts, pallets products, wire crafts, wood furniture and many more.

This family-friendly market is a boastful display

of the abundant creative flair found in Botswana. Not only will customers be able to shop from a bespoke variety of Fashion, Furniture, Art and tasty food, but they will also be spoilt to Mafitlhakgosi Marimba performances and music.

The event brings together a variety of people from all walks of life, to come and experience and appreciate the array of locally made arts and crafts that are the heart and soul of this initiative. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the stall setup will be further apart and safety precautions will be followed.