BIUST student’unrest contained and call for calm

This serves to inform stakeholders that the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) students demonstrated on Monday 28 September 2020 demanding their October 2020 monthly allowance.

The registration process was completed on Friday 25th September 2020 and the submission for payment was made on Monday 28th September 2020 to the Department of Tertiary Education Financing (DTEF). The students’ allowances were to be paid on Tuesday 29th September 2020. Indeed allowances were credited today as promised.

The students were addressed on this issue, but they persisted and demanded to be paid allowances immediately. Rioting students intimidated other students who were not part of the demonstrations and further barricaded all access roads. All these created a potentially dangerous, threatening and violent situation which forced the University Management to engage appropriate law enforcement

authorities to contain the situation.

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) was engaged to control the students. They cautioned and applied the necessary steps to arrest the situation but to no avail. The students started throwing stones at the Police when they were advised to disperse peacefully. The BPS then engaged the students to restore order and finally succeeded. Please take note that the situation has now normalised but as a precaution, the Botswana Police Service have been asked to remain on campus to prevent damage to property and to protect life.

Stakeholder’s are to remain calm because the situation is under control.