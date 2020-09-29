Soldier dies in road mishap

FRANCISTOWN: A 41-year-old Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier lost his life in a car accident on Saturday morning after losing control of his Toyota Hilux vehicle.

The accident happened just after the Monarch old bridge, proving to be a danger zone, noting the numerous head-on collisions recorded at the spot.

Assistant superintendent Tumeletso Poloka, the station traffic officer at Francistown Central Police, said that even though the investigations are still ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that the Toyota Hilux was travelling towards the city centre from Monarch location.

“The driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle just after the bridge and it (his vehicle) overturned several times before throwing him out. The driver died on the spot,” Poloka said.

It is still unclear as to whether the driver was not wearing a seat belt. “We are still

investigating all factors surrounding the accident,” Poloka said.

The deceased was alone in the vehicle, according to Poloka. Some eyewitnesses have said that the driver lost control of his car while trying to avoid another vehicle that had encroached into his lane.

Eyewitnesses also said that the driver was moving at a relatively reasonable speed when the accident occurred. The 41-year-old was stationed at Donga BDF camp at the time of his demise.

“At the moment we cannot reveal the name of the deceased because we are still waiting for his next of kin, who are still in Gaborone. We expect them before the end of today (Sunday),” he said.