A plea has been reserved for November 27, 2020 in the case involving two accused persons in the murder case of former Fairgrounds Holdings chief executive officer (CEO), Michael Montshiwa.

The Gaborone-based lawyer, Modise David and Tumelo Tshukudu are implicated in the murder of Montshiwa. The duo appeared before Justice Michael Mothobi for a roll call on Friday.

Justice Mothobi revealed to have set November 27, 2020 for case management conference, a date in which the duo will also take a plea.

He stated that prior to their appearance in court the accused persons, their counsels, Enock Mazonde, Jabu Christian Oteng and the prosecutor shall meet at Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) offices on November 5 for a pre-trial meeting.

Furthermore, Justice Mothobi ruled that any agreement to be made during that meeting shall be in writing and submitted before court within seven days.

The duo is facing a single count of murder while David is also facing another charge of stealing by agent. Montshiwa was gunned down in 2015 at his house in Block 6, Gaborone.

Details remain sketchy on what could have transpired on that fateful night, but it is said that David was allegedly the last person to communicate with Montshiwa minutes before

the CEO’s fatal shooting in Block 6, Gaborone on October 18, 2015.

In one of the previous court appearances at Village Magistrate’s Court, Investigating Officer (IO) in this matter, Detective Superintendent Sergeant Marapo told the court that police investigations revealed between June 30 and October 17, 2015, David, who was Montshiwa’s attorney, withdrew about P245,000.

The money, the IO said, was entrusted to Modise for the purchase of a plot for Montshiwa in Mogoditshane.

Then, the IO told court that David bought the gun from Bampoloki Seeiso on October 17 with the assistance of his co-accused Tshukudu for P2,500. The officer further told court that Tshukudu went to Mafikeng with Modise on two occasions in an attempt to purchase a pistol for self-protection.

Marapo had further revealed that Tshukudu, with the help of his other friend had referred David to Seeiso who was selling his 30.06 rifle.

The court also heard that the rifle was sold on October 17 at Gaborone West and was handed to Modise in the presence of one Chester.