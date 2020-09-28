FSS students PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Greater Francistown District Health Management Team (DHMT) coordinator, Rose Munyere has revealed that 55 students and three staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Francistown.

Munyere was giving the Francistown COVID-19 cases update on Thursday during a full council meeting at the Civic Centre.

Munyere said the virus had affected both students and staff members of seven schools in the area.

She said a total of 35 students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at Francistown Senior Secondary School (FSSS).

She added that 10 students at Mater Spei College (MSC) and four at Selepa Junior Secondary School (JSS) also tested positive for COVID-19.

Munyere added that Setlalekgosi JSS and Donga JSS students registered two cases each of COVID-19.

She stated that Selolwe JSS and Maradu Primary School students recorded one case respectively.

She added that Selolwe JSS and Donga JSS registered staffers, each recording a case of COVID-19.

The Greater Francistown DHMT coordinator indicated that 380, 74, 37, 28, 27 students of FSS, MSC, Selepa JSS, Setlalekgosi JSS and Maradu Primary schools were respectively still in quarantine by Sunday.

Munyere stated then that COVID-19 had not spared the local health facilities with a number of clients or staff testing positive for COVID-19.

She said Itekeng had three clients and Lapologang, Boikhutso together with Tshwaragano clinic had registered a client each.

She disclosed that Nyangabwe

Banners

Referral Hospital (NRH) had registered four clients and two support staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

She also shared that Jubilee Psychiatric unit had four clients and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

When speaking about the Francistown COVID-19 case update, Munyere had indicated that Francistown had registered a total of 92 cases of COVID-19 including one death.

She added the district had a total of 62 active patients who were in isolation.

She further said that a total of 29 patients had recovered.

Munyere also stated that Ntshe Clinic, which was an isolation centre for the district was currently full with 18 patients.

She added the isolation centre has 10 beds at the main clinic and eight beds at the cabin behind the main clinic. She also said some of the patients were kept in isolation at private facilities and home isolation.

Munyere said since the outbreak of COVID-19, one of the challenges they encountered had been that of running out of reagents leading to complaints and delayed contact tracing.

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the area, Munyere urged the residents of Francistown should therefore comply with the set COVID-19 protocols.