Past Independence celebration

Independence Day celebrations have always attracted large gatherings of Batswana in selected places around the country to commemorate the country’s independence British ‘protection’ in 1966.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has however thrown a wrench in all activities that attract crowds at a particular time.

The year 2020 will be remembered in history as one that shook the very foundations of the country as many sectors of the economy were badly hit.

Part of the creative industry is currently still not open for business and its players recently expressed their distress at the lack of events affected them financially.

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSEC) has in the light of these woes started a programme called ‘Stimulating The Creative Sector’ under the theme ‘Explore Your Talent, It’s The New Normal’.

The initiative began on September 9, 2020 and will form part of the Independence celebration. It will continue supporting the industry until March 2021.

MYSEC public relations manager, Thobo Tlhasana told The Monitor about plans the ministry intends to execute in the midst of COVID-19. Tlhasana said the ministry took most participants from the 2019 President’s Day celebration, specifically those who got

Banners

position one and two, to participate in this year’s Presidential celebrations.

“What we have done is to go out to the different districts to record the different groups that are supposed to perform,” he explained.

They employed this procedure to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, Tlhasana said. He added the intention is to have the recorded footage play over the set days of the programme on TV.

He said some of the activities that will be carried out in commemoration of Independence Day include a portrait project by fine arts participants, Lakgapho arts documentation, Fashion designers documentation, legends documentation and the Independence Day church service.

Others are Independence eve celebrations and Independence Day celebrations along with an exhibition that will run from October 1 to December 31. Tlhasana pointed out that all the activities will be broadcast on the Now! TV and Btv channels respectively.

He said the initiative stems from the creative industry relief fund aimed at generating income for the industry players whilst events have dried up.