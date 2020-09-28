On Friday, The Monitor team visited Dibete Gate where acting station commander assistant superintendent Edward Williams revealed they had been experiencing a rise in the number of people heading to the North.

He explained reasons advanced by those who were travelling were that they were going to funerals and weddings.

Others, he said, were visiting parents as it has been long overdue because of the novel coronavirus restrictive (COVID- 19) protocols.

In a follow-up interview on Sunday, Williams said the number of travellers had since gone down despite those who had been allowed to use permits having already gotten to travel destinations.

This is commendable and we urge all those who do not need to travel to stay in their respective zones. The message of how the virus is spread is clear.

Therefore, stay where you are to avoid spreading or contracting the virus.

Technology has made it easy for us to communicate with loved ones as well as send them money. We urge all those who do not need to travel to stay in their respective zones and allow those who need to do so for funerals and other essential movements to be able to get permits.

We have heard that the virus has already claimed 16 lives in Botswana and most are the elderly. It would therefore be considerate of us to protect our

Banners

beloved parents in the villages by not visiting them under the current climate.

Even though we are not barred from travelling within zones, we call on all those who do not need to travel to their villages, especially in the Greater Gaborone Zone, to stay home and not just travel because they are not prevented from doing so.

According to a recent press release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the COVID-19 situation in Botswana has deteriorated in recent weeks, with the country showing a significant rise in the number of cases.

From the last update, Botswana had recorded a total of 2,921 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. Of the total number of cases recorded 1,730 were locally transmitted. This is huge jump when compared to a total of 113 cases and 1 death recorded from April 1 to July 22, 2020. With the rising number of cases and a potential surge in light of the coming holidays, we urge everyone to observe COVID-19 protocols. Let us practise social distancing, wash our hands and wear face masks at all times. Do not party. #DinweleDladleng.

Happy 54th Independence Botswana! Pula!