“Abram, rise and go to the land I will show you.

A land you and your ancestors are alien to. Leave Haran. You shall never see your father; Ure and brother; Haran’s tombs, in- laws, enemies and friends anymore. Tag along your Wife; Sarai, your cousin Lot and his Wife along. When you reach the promised land, I shall proclaim you the Father of All- Nations “ said Jehovah. Abram, obedient as he is, collected all his belongings and gathered his entourage to start the journey.

After walking just a few metros away from their place of origin, Lot’s Wife, whom was born and bred in Haran (a name of place of inhabitancy and also brother to Abram), disobeyed an instruction not to look back and consequently transformed into a pillar of salt. Lot travelled without his Wife.

Life is a bundled with memories of our experiences. On the other hand, grace continues to create opportunities for us to experiment and build new memories. When we get exposed to a certain wave of experience that we feel completes us, we become glued to it and never want to let go of it especially when the chapter closes. Chapters end because grace has something better for us in the next chapter.

If you are chased out of a house and the door is shut and locked, do you keep on knocking or do you go look for shelter to inhabit? If you decide to keep on knocking to no avail, hail storms might catch you off- guard and violate you terribly. But if you walk away, you may not sleep comfortably but you will have a roof over your head. Sometimes, you may hit a jackpot and sleep in a fancy room.

We need to allow ourselves to release everything that causes a wound in our emotions. If the wound persists, it will be detrimental your well- being. The person, experience or item we prize so much and are tagged to becomes an idol in our lives. Everything we do evolves around it.

When you lose your smart phone, you will find a cheap substitute in order to sustain our communication but with time,

you will purchase an upgraded version of what you lost. Why don’t you hold on to the dead phone and try to resuscitate it? There has to be continuity, right?

The person you love may no longer love you as affectionately as before. It is the most excruciating pain ever to experience but the fact is you can change no one’s heart and decision. There is no way you could hotspot your abundant love to the other partner. If you force situations to be the way you desire, even if doing with a noble spirit, you break the relationship further.

You cannot easily erase the good and bad memories of your partner but if you accept that they are giving you an opportunity to find your true companion, who will love you selflessly. There are many people on earth and you can equally learn to love the next just like you loved the last.

Letting go allows you to explore, touch, feel, see and breath new things. There is nothing beautiful than a fresh start. Trees go through a lot, transitioning from season to season. They let go of the leaves that once captured sunlight for them so that they bud new ones thus eventually blossom.

Abram’s name was changed to Abraham, Sarai’s to Sarah. Abraham became the Father of All- Nations, the wealthiest man ever. His territory had been stretched beyond imagination.

Acceptance is the best medicine to heal the detachment wound. It brings impeccable amounts of peace. Peace gives you a sound lifestyle. Do not worry, quest for the next door and explore mysteries hidden beyond it. If you don’t let go, you will die a slave to that you do not want to accept.

*Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: www.coloringsouls.co.bw