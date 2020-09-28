Mrs Botswana Contestants Showcase Beauty

About 20 MRS Botswana contestants put on a tough battle at the pageantry preliminary fashion show at Travel Lodge on Saturday.

They made the job difficult for the judges as every contestant came prepared and looking for a slot in the top 12. All the women showcased their talent during the second parade where each of them was given a task to design an outfit and tell the audience what it meant to her and how the garment describes her personality. They proved to be beauties with brains as each of them presented a gorgeous outfit and every description of their outfits were phenomenal.

Amongst the beauties that left a good impression in the minds of the judges was Tumisang Mangadi from Mochudi. She was wearing a blue dress, which was vast at the bottom and made with a lace. Its top part was made from a blue German print. She said the bigger part of her dress represented her big heart as a wife, mother and daughter in law. She also explained that the diamonds on her dress resembled those found in Botswana as the country is famed for its beautiful diamonds. The blue colour represented the country.

For her part, Boemo Chalebgwa from Gabane walked on the ramp with a stunning dress, which had top made of a blue German print too while the bottom part was made with newspapers folded into neat pleats. A stunning hand fan also made with newspaper complimented her outfit. Explaining her outfit, she said the newspaper showed that she was an open book. She further explained that the colour of her German print represented Botswana.

‘Basadi botlhe’

Banners

as she called the type of German print she chose was said to represent all Batswana women. She added that the blue colour advertised local beer St Louis. Her reason was that alcohol-selling industry suffered dismally due to COVID-19 therefore she wanted to use that opportunity to market it. She further urged the audience to take precautions of gender-based violence (GBV).

One of the contestants who wowed the audience with her dress was Dikatso Ontifile with her 1000 dress. She explained that she called her dress 1000 because it was literally made out of 1, 000 disposable spoons. Her reason to use the spoons was that as a married woman, it was her duty to cook for her family and ensure that it was well fed. Her dress, which was made of a top with red material, represented love. She said her heart was filled with love for both her husband, children and in laws.

Still at the event, addressing the audience, the director of MRS Botswana, Kgalalelo Lesetedi said the pageantry advocated for happy families and marriages. She also said the occasion raised awareness about GBV and raised awareness about the importance of marriages. She said the beauty pageant is also a way of promoting happy marriages.

She added that they had a programme where they inspire men to communicate about whatever challenges they faced in their marriages in order to curb GBV saying men were likely to bottle their problems and therefore in most cases making them perpetrators of GBV.