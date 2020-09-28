DJ Kuchi

DJ Kuchi has won the most prestigious prize at this year’s sixth edition of Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAS) being the song of the year.

The award carried a ash prize of P45, 000.

The nectar that attracted the lucrative award was the hit song Rejection, featuring talented vocalist Han C. Saluting Han C for delivering the magic on the song, DJ Kuchi he gloated that Rejection was perhaps the biggest song in both his career and that of Han C.

Courtesy of sponsors FNBB, Mascom and DSTV this is the first time prize monies are worth that much. Last year’s biggest winners, MMP Family only pocketed 20 000 from three awards. The 2020 YAMAs were held virtually via Now Channel on DSTV Channel 290 and on the Yarona FM Facebook page.

Another big winner was Han C with a mouthwatering P30, 000. Han C came back to win the People’s choice/artist of the year award for the third year in a row to pocket the money.

Han C was also featured in FME DJS song, Pelo that won the best collabo and best R&B single awards each worth P10, 000. As if that was not enough, Han C was featured in Frost’s song Breathe, which won the best pop award worth P10,000. Han C thanked his manager, Boogie SID for doing an excellent job. “This has lifted me up and given me inspiration to work even harder,” he gushed afterwards.

Also on the big winners’ list of the night was

Banners

Phologolo who won the best male single award for the song Re ma Afrika featuring Zakwe. He walked away P30, 000 richer. Phologolo also clinched the best hip hop/motswako single award worth P10, 000.

Feathers flew also in the female artists categories, as the ladies did not want to be left out this year. Girly with the song, Dlala Ngamla won the best kwaito becoming the first female in the history of the awards to win the category. Jam-ni also made history by becoming the first female DJ to win the best Dance DJ award worth P10, 000.

Rock Lefatshe Records’ duo Khoisan won the best newcomer award worth P10, 000 for the song Sananapo.

They took the award that was won by Ice Cold Mob last year. DJ Quest won the best Hip Hop DJ while DJ Bino won producer of the year each worth P10 000. Banyezus won the social media award while MK95 walked away with the best dance single, each worth P10, 000.

Eric Ramco who has been staging his comeback with the recording of Matsieng’s upcoming album at his new home in Mochudi won the hall of fame award worth P25 000. Tumi Ramsden won the icon award worth P20 000. Eric Ramco thanked Yarona FM and everyone he had ever worked with during his ups and downs.