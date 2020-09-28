The Botswana Football Association (BFA) on Friday released additional guidelines on how football should return PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has recommended a gradual and cautious approach for the return of competitive football following a long break.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare last week announced that sporting activities could return provided strict COVID-19 protocols are followed.

Social football sides immediately returned to the field after the announcement. However, according to the BFA additional guidelines released on Friday, it would take sometime before competitive football comes back with the association taking a slow and cautious approach.

The association still has the Orange FA Cup and the promotional play-offs to be played.

Last week, the association also announced that the transfer window will be open from December 1, suggesting that the season may only kickoff early next year. The BFA, subject to the approval by the general assembly, is proposing a change in the football calendar, with the

season now set to run from February to November.

With the new guidelines to be followed by football teams, the BFA has said that it is necessary to start all over again and regain football qualities after a long lay-off.

The guidelines recommend that the first period, which should take three to four days, should be for medical and athletic tests.

This is a phase where only light training sessions are recommended. In the second phase, teams are advised to divide the pitch into small groups with enough social distancing while third phase requires a gradual increase in the intensity of training sessions.

This is where friendly matches can be played. The guidelines also recommend screening of players before training with no spectators.