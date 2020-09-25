Flexybouy

Upcoming artist, Ofentse Oshima Keodirile who goes by the stage name Flexybouy Hardgee is set drop a new sin-gle this weekend titled Mama.

“A mother so strong, so sensitive, so pretty and for as long as I can remember you were always by my side,’’ Flexybouy Hardgee goes in one of his lyrics.

Flexybouy Hardgee has come up with a sensational mixture of Pop and Kwaito called Sghubu in his area of spe-cialty and he explained to Arts & Culture that the song was dedicated to all the mothers. He said he wants to show mothers the utmost recognition, as they have always been everything a mother should be.

“I have collaborated with an amazing upcoming artist, Nolitah Magapa,’’ he added. The Mmutlane-born musi-cian who started his professional career in 2017 stated that the track was filled with rhythm that could serves a divine nature in the hearts of women. “The

Legendary Astley Gops has been a great inspiration and a helping hand towards my journey in music, so this tune possesses a genuine touch and growth in what I do,’’ he said. Flexybouy Hardgee who has worked with the likes of Khoza Mkhozeni and Bravo Montshiwa (Co-Founder of Majwe Matala Music Festival) noted that the new single would be availed in all Music Digital and Social Media Platforms on the date of release.

He further said the music industry was in shambles due to COVID-19, therefore artists should join forces to support each other because the issue was not competition but for them to put food on the table.

“There is more quality music coming up towards end of November for my lovely followers,’’ he added.