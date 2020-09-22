 
No immediate return for competitive football

STAFF WRITER Tuesday, September 22, 2020
No immediate return for competitive football PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG
Despite the government’s recent decision to lift suspension on football activities, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has said organised competitions remain on hold.

In a circular to football clubs, the BFA said a return to action remains suspended, pending further communication from relevant structures.

“As you are aware, there has been a long layoff, which has adversely affected the players and therefore, there is need to have a comprehensive programme elaborating the process to be adhered to when returning to play, especially the health

aspect of the players.

“The BFA Medical Committee has drafted the guidelines, which elaborate on the protocols to be followed when teams return to play. The guidelines would be shared with all members before September 25, 2020 and no team shall be allowed to resume football activities without full compliance to the guidelines,” the BFA said in the circular.

