PALAPYE: Police in the Serowe/Palapye jurisdiction have reported an accident that claimed the life of a 48-year-old family man near Serule, leaving his wife and their nine-year-old daughter in critical condition.

The deceased and his family were southbound from the north in a Toyota Corolla that collided with a Land Cruiser travelling from the south to the north.

The driver of the Land Cruiser was alone in his vehicle when the accident occurred. He was treated for minor injuries and was released at Selebi Phikwe Primary Hospital (SPPH) where all the victims of the accident were rushed.

The deceased, who was unconscious at the scene of the accident, was confirmed dead upon arrival at the SPPH. The woman and the child were immediately taken to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in Francistown where they are being treated for critical injuries.

According to district traffic officer, Milidzani Mbayi the two vehicles collided in the driving lane of the car that was travelling from the north to the south. The superintendent said that this could mean the driver of the Land Cruiser could have lost control of his vehicle.

“It could also mean many things that

we are yet to establish as the investigation continues. The car could have been overtaking or he could have been avoiding something, or maybe he just lost control,” he said.

The deceased is at the SPPH mortuary where he is due for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, Mbayi reported that another motorist, a 31-year-old man of Palapye, lost his life in the wee hours of Sunday morning when he was travelling on a gravel road in Serorome Ward.

He was ejected from his VW Polo Vivo after it overturned at a curve, leaving him with grievous wounds.

He was rushed to the Palapye Primary Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police officer said they suspect the driver was over speeding.

“It also shows he had not put on his seatbelt hence the reason why he was ejected from the car. We still advise motorists to ensure full-time use of the seatbelt. Some of the accidents should not be fatal.”