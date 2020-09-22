Police find suspect in Moiyabana Clinic 'baby dumping'

PALAPYE: The Police in Serowe have arrested a 32-year-old woman of Makale Ward in Moiyabana suspected to be the mother of a baby that was dumped at the Moiyabana Clinic lavatories last week.

The mother of four children was arrested at her home in the village. The police acted on a tip-off from people close to the woman. It was after they had grown suspicious of the mysterious disappearance of her heavy pregnancy.

Serowe Police Station commander, Poloko Oteng said the woman was brought in for questioning and has since been released. He said suspect was cooperative in the investigation and they had since managed to run all medical tests to confirm if indeed she had been pregnant.

“We had also run DNA tests and until the medical team releases all the results we would be able to confirm if she is the mother we are looking for,” the police superintendent said.

Oteng

said if the woman was found to be the mother of the child she could be charged with failure to provide ‘necessaries’ of life and could face a jail term of not more than three years.

The baby is still at Sekgoma Memorial Hospital in Serowe where she is being cared for.

When found at Moiyabana Clinic toilets on Monday last week wrapped up in a blanket, the baby appeared to have been born hours earlier, as she still had the umbilical cord attached to her belly.

A patient at the health facility discovered her while frequenting the restrooms. She reported her discovery to the clinic staff and the nurses reported the incident with the Serowe police.