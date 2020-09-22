Police patrolling in Gaborone. PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Law enforcement officers have been advised to be careful not to be overzealous in their pursuit of wrongdoers.

“Level headedness must prevail under circumstances like this. This will not only ensure that people’s rights are not infringed upon, but also they have the assurance that their property will not be damaged when in the hands of the police. More importantly the taxpayer will not have to pay for the carelessness of officers,” the 2018-2019 Ombudsman report reveals.

The recent report further states that the

society is increasingly becoming litigious and it is important that officers follow procedure. The issue arose after Broadhurst Police raided Pula Pawnshop and later when the laptop in question was returned to the pawnshop, the hard drive was missing.

However, the report indicates that the police got away with the issue because they bought a new laptop, but the situation could have been worse.