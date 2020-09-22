Exams stall Moatlhodi assault case PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

FRANCISTOWN: Examinations have thrown a spanner in the works for embattled Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) legislator, Pono Moatlhodi, who is alleged to have assaulted a child.

The Tonota legislator and former Speaker of the National Assembly together with Nnyana Kebitsang are alleged to have subjected Kesego Olekantse, now 12, to inhuman treatment by assaulting him at Tonota on January 30, 2019.

The duo is alleged to have thereafter unleashed a vicious dog to bite Olekantse causing him puncture wounds and bruises on his face and body contrary to the Children’s Act.

Olekantse allegedly incurred the wrath of the accused after he allegedly stole some mangoes from the Kebitsang homestead.

When Moatlhodi’s appeared before Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Nga’ndu today, Inspector Kenneth Edward who was holding brief for the substantive prosecutor in the matter, Gaone Miller, told the court that Miller was in quarantine because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

He added: “Today’s mention was set for the prosecution to avail the complainant, his guardian, and social worker in order for the reconciliation process between the accused and complainant to start. However, we did not

manage to bring the complainant in the matter before court because he is currently writing his examinations. We, therefore, apply for another mention date to be set in order for the substantive prosecutor to appear in court and map the way forward”.

Moatlhodi’s attorney Martin Maiba then told the court that he was not opposed to the application to postpone the matter.

At the end of the mention, Dlamini-Nga’ndu said: “That being the case, this matter is adjourned to October 13 to enable the complainant together with his parent (and or guardian) and social worker to appear in Court for reconciliation. The accused are warned to appear in court during that date”.

Last week, the accused through their attorney made an undertaking before the court to compensate Olekantse P40,000 for charges against them to be withdrawn.

The reconciliation process was made with the buy-in of the prosecution in the best interests of the child.