Pono Moatlhodi PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Despite the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) attempts to stop Tonota legislator Pono Moatlhodi from leaving the bloc, he does not see himself in the same party as Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando.

Moatlhodi has since said he has started consulting his constituents who also advised him to look for a new political home.

This comes shortly after the UDC suspended Moatlhodi from his position as opposition whip last Friday.

Moatlhodi was accused of beating up a child alongside his neighbour and non-government organisations pressurised his party to take action against him.

“Batho ba kgaolo yame ba tlhaloganya selelo same, e bile ba dumalana le nna gore nka sekaseka legae la sepolotiki le lesha. Ke mo kgaolong ha ke bua jaana ke buisana le batlhophi,” Moatlhodi said on Sunday.

Moatlhodi added that what hurt him most was that his beloved UDC had a caucus on the matter without inviting him.

The Tonota legislator said UDC MPs have humiliated him by failing to communicate with him and rather preferred to make the announcement first.

“Mo ke gone mo go tweng go logela motho segwenegwene,” he said.

“What is shocking is that Saleshando has failed to inform my party, which is Botswana National Front (BNF) about the issue. I had informed him first about the matter when I was going for mention and that we

have reconciled with the parents of the victim. I even told him that the parents want me to compensate them with P40,000, which I am going to pay before court appearance. This issue happened before I joined the BNF and my party understood my matter very well. The case will be concluded tomorrow (Tuesday) in court. How could my party humiliate me about a concluded matter without even bothering to hear my side of the story.”

He, however, said he is not going to defect to the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

The BNF secretary general and UDC spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa said they met with Moatlhodi on Saturday to hear him out.

“To the best of our knowledge, he is still a BNF member and a UDC MP. Of course he is still unhappy with certain things, but as a party we cannot rush to make announcements without investigation first. We will issue a statement on Wednesday when investigations are concluded,” Mohwasa said.

When contacted, the UDC vice president and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) president, Dumelang Saleshando said Mohwasa was handling the matter and he would