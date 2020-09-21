Thelma Oageng PIC: FACEBOOK

Last week Friday when President Mokgweetsi Masisi was addressing the nation on gender-based violence (GBV), another young woman was found murdered.

Ntlo ya Dikgosi principal administration officer, Thelma Oageng was found in her fiancé’s car boot in a decomposed state in the outskirts of Mochudi.

The deceased was last seen alive with her fiancé after he picked her up from work on Tuesday evening.

The Monitor has learnt that the couple would have celebrated their wedding in May were it not for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which put a damper on the nuptials. Urban Police Station commander, superintendent Ontefetse Tumediso said the deceased’s family had opened a missing person’s case after her car was found abandoned in Extension 11 location in Gaborone. “The police immediately commenced the search and whilst searching they discovered the fiance’s car abandoned in Kgatleng area,” he said.

“When searching the car the police recovered the deceased’s lifeless body inside the car and suspected she was murdered. The police continued with the search until the deceased’s fiancé was later arrested on Saturday late afternoon in a cattle post in the outskirts of Mochudi.”

The police boss further stated the deceased’s fiancé is likely to be arraigned today (Monday) before Village Magistrate’s Court facing a

single count of murder.

Due to the state in which her body was found, the deceased’s family was forced to bury her immediately. The Monitor learnt that the deceased was laid to rest yesterday at Goo-Moremi village.

Addressing the nation on Friday on GBV, President Masisi indicated that the World Population Review of 2020 has revealed Botswana as the second country with the highest number of rape cases in the world at 92.9% per 100,000 people.

He also stated that the 2018 Botswana National Relationship Study and the current prevalence of GBV also reveals that many women and men have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime.

Masisi went on to emphasise that most of those who suffer domestic violence are women and in many cases children.

“The high increase in the number of GBV cases is unacceptable and it calls on all of us to take decisive steps and act collectively against it.

We cannot be bystanders in a country where a segment of our population appears to have turned predators on the vulnerable members of the society, particularly women and children,” Masisi said.