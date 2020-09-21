Some patients are defaulting on ARV treatment therapy

FRANCISTOWN: Over the years authorities have expressed deep concern over some HIV/AIDS positive persons who default on antiretroviral (ARV) treatment therapy.

An HIV/AIDS activist, Ditshotlo Klaaste has highlighted the importance of getting assistance from Humana People to People Botswana (HPP) and the after effects of not taking ARV treatment.

HPP is an organisation funded by the US government to ensure that people living with HIV/AIDS can easily access care and treatment services in the community.

Klaaste gave his testimony as one of the beneficiaries of HPP recently during US Ambassador to Botswana, Craig Cloud’s handover of coronavirus (COVID-19) risk-communication materials to Botswelelo Clinic in Francistown.

When sharing his testimony, Klaaste implored those who have defaulted from taking ARV treatment to visit the nearest health facility in order for them to be reinstated on ARV treatment before it was too late.

When sharing his journey with HPP, the HIV activist said the organisation has patiently helped him get enrolled on ARV therapy and Tuberculosis (TB) treatment through community health workers (CHW) at Botswelelo Clinic.

“At first when they approached me at home so that I could reconsider being reinstated back on treatment, I was always giving them excuses because I cared less about getting ARV treatment,” he said.

He added that HPP representatives would visit him at his home as follow-up appointments, but would not find him around as he would deliberately leave home earlier on the day of appointment and go to the nearest bar to get drunk.

Klaaste said when they called him to ask about his whereabouts he would always make up a story such as saying he was out of town for a job knowing well he was getting drunk at a local bar. He added that he did not understand nor value the urgency of getting started on treatment and for him it was all about having fun and nothing else.

He said because HPP were always persistent on him going back to treatment through some follow-ups then he got to understand the importance of getting treatment.

“When I went to meet up with the CHW

at the clinic through the help of a HPP representative, they also immediately re-instated me on treatment after counselling. They further screened me for TB because I was a smoker and unfortunately I was later diagnosed with TB.

I also started TB treatment at that time and as I stand before you today, I am happy to announce that I am TB-free and my viral load has suppressed,” the HIV activist said.

Klaaste added that he is taking his ARV treatment as prescribed by the doctors and he is living a healthy and happy life.

He pleaded with individuals who have defaulted from HAART treatment to open their doors for HPP and CHW when they do their follow-ups so that they can get the help they deserve and be reinitiated on the treatment.

He said people should understand that there is a better way of living when one adheres to treatment and eats healthy.

During his deliberations, ambassador Cloud encouraged people living with HIV to be initiated on ARV treatment.

He said during the difficult times with COVID-19 spreading in the community, treatment will not weaken the immune system hence people should take their ARVs.

The ambassador also handed over P270,000-worth of COVID-19 risk communication materials printed by US government such as brochures and flyers, which will be distributed throughout the country, and will help keep families and communities safe.

Cloud said the US government has donated P56 million to people of Botswana towards fighting the pandemic. He appreciated the efforts of government, health workers and community leaders (Francistown) and their partner, HPP, for working tirelessly to making sure people living with HIV are on treatment and to prevent the spread of TB.

Cloud also said that more than ever, they need to support all members of the community to receive their medication conveniently and take it faithfully every day, to keep strong and fight this new threat.

Cloud ended his tour by visiting the Francistown Academic Hospital.