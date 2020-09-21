Lere Tapologo

In traditional Setswana cuisine, lerotse melon was used to make slap-pap while its by-products like seeds and its dried form were also delicacies.

Years late, new inventions have allowed kitchen connoisseurs to try new dishes. Enter enterprising dealer, Lere Tapologo who offers lerotse infused food items.

The 45-year-old Palapye native is the owner and founder of two home-based business brands namely the Tripe-A-Farm brand that offers lerotse infused food items and Scents and Senses a cosmetic and detergent brand.

The entrepreneur in making an impact in other people’s life and also contributing to the local economy through her businesses.

Products offered by Triple-A-Farm include lerotse loafs, smoothies, ice cream, energy bars while Scents and Senses offers a variety of cosmetic and cleaning products.

Tapologo uses lerotse from her farm which she has in abundance from this year’s harvest after selling a potion in the market.

She said the lerotse energy bar was tested by National Food Technology Research Centre (NAFTEC) and it has been proven that it is low in sugar compared to other energy bars.

Tapologo’s venture into business started when she transformed her house in Tlokweng into a bed and breakfast (B&B) in 2016 as she wanted to turn her passion for taking care of people into a business.

After opening the doors of her B&B, she realised that it was hard to acquire the detergents she uses in the establishment due

to some of her suppliers running out of stock or she was given generic products.

She is currently engaged in making a washing detergent called sugasuga, which she has given out samples to potential customers, that is people who have expressed interest in the product so she can perfect it into sellable product.

Tapologo decided to get some training in the production of detergents which led to her starting the Scents and Senses company in May last year so she can be able to supply her establishment and some of her friends in the hospitality industry.

“I am doing business in Tlokweng and at this particular moment I am working on having a manufacturing plant that can be used for both the food department and the cosmetic and detergent department at the same time” Tapologo told BusinessMonitor.

When talking about the inspiration behind the Triple-A-Farm business, which was started this year and is now in its fourth months, Tapologo said the name of the business came from her children’s names Aobakwe, Atang and Ame.

Tapologo said she tragically lost her eldest son, Aobakwe in February this year to a car accident, so in remembrance of her son she cooks dishes that he liked, including lerotse energy bar.