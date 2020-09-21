Tgray Creates New Genre: AfroSoulTrap

There is a new kid in local music industry, TGray whose talent is immeasurable.

The young man from Kanye is versatile and does not focus on one music genre and has come up with his own style of music he calls AfroSoulTrap.

“This is more like a combination of different genres. I have always had that passion as I was growing up and I got inspiration from the things I see daily, my life experiences and stories of others and I use music as some kind of therapy as it helps me to express myself better to the world. My music is unique. It is infusion of African and Western sounds. It has a special feeling and a certain flair that makes it stand out,” he told Arts & Culture.

TGray released many songs in the past and he is yet to release an EP titled Motse Wa Badimo which was recorded and produced by himself and co-produced by DadaKavino, Les Shabzi and Martin Beats. His latest single, O Nkganne tells a story about modern relationships and marriages. It talks of how people jump in for the wrong reasons and how it ends in tears. His other single Atumela was released earlier this year. The song is available on digital platforms and CDs. Both singles are taken from his EP Motse Wa Badimo scheduled for release later this year.

The singer, rapper, songwriter and producer also said he writes his songs.

However, he stated that he was open to

work with other writers as he previously worked with Robert Terrablanch.

Surprisingly, for him, he stated that this year, the public accepted his work and showed a lot of love as more people kept appreciating his art and his followers dramatically increase each day. He said he marketed his music through radio, television and social media. He already did interviews with local radios such as RB2 and Duma FM. His music videos, that he said gave him exposure as many people got to know him, were also aired on BTV. However, he said the local music industry was very tricky and challenging adding that in the past he took out some of the work that he considered his best work but still remained unrecognised.

TGray also expressed a great disappointment over local event organisers saying they do not do enough to promote local talent, but rather choose to hire many international artists.

He urged them theta instead they should have faith in local artists. He further advised upcoming artists to work hard on building their brands and have a strong heart because the music industry needs someone who keeps going even when it gets tough.

He said no matter how talented one is, they will be put to test, it was wise to keep working hard and keep grinding. He can be contacted on Facebook T-Gray, Instagram TGray, Twitter TGray, and YouTube TGray.