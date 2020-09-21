Daniel Moeng

While most individuals are haunted by the repercussions brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic, a fitness instructor Daniel Moeng has recently collaborated with Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) in a health and fitness challenge.

In an interview, the Pump & Flex Personal Trainer and Entrepreneur, Moeng stated that his three months health and fitness challenge with BICA themed Rise N Grind is a programme geared to create awareness towards health and fitness amid COVID-19.

“I do company boot camps so that workers could be fit while I facilitate them with the benefits of eating healthy foods and exercising regularly especially in a working environment,” he explained.

Moeng also said the front line employees find themselves in a precarious situation as they do not have time to go to the gym thus making him to take his services to their

Banners

work facilities.

“My clients have warmly welcomed the sensational affair brought about by this program, as they have now begun to post their food preparations online as a way to promote eating well,’’ he added.

He further noted that being fit also helps the brain produce more dopamine that is essential as it acts as a catalyst for more productivity, teamwork and progress in a workspace.

The personal trainer has availed his fitness activity videos through his Facebook page (Pump & Flex Bw) for others to join in as an attempt to trigger the thrill and drive towards keeping and maintaining their bodies’ fitness.