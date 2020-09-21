BFA current president, Maclean Letshwiti

Campaigns for positions in the Botswana Football Association (BFA) national executive committee (NEC) are set to gather pace following the announcement of the next general assembly.

The BFA on Friday announced that the assembly takes place on October 10.

The annual event was initially scheduled for August 22 in Francistown. But it failed to take place, a decision that did not go down well with rival camps challenging the current president, Maclean Letshwiti’s team.

The change of the initial date of the general assembly saw the two camps led by former BFA president, Tebogo Sebego and former BFA chief executive officer (CEO), Ookeditse Malesu seeking the intervention of the world’s football governing body, FIFA. They argued that the term of the current NEC has elapsed and therefore a transitional committee should take over the affairs of the association.

Following weeks of uncertainty, the BFA on Friday confirmed the general assembly ould now be held virtually in three weeks time. “The ordinary general assembly shall take place through virtual means at the following areas: Jwaneng for structures in the greater Kgalagadi and Gantsi areas, Gaborone for structures within the greater Gaborone area, Palapye for structures within the greater Palapye and Selebi Phikwe areas and Francistown for those in the greater Francistown, Boteti, Chobe

and Maun areas,” a statement from the association reads. The NEC is said to have met on Thursday and resolved to hold the assembly on October 10.

The elective meeting pits the incumbent president, Letshwiti against Sebego and Malesu. Letshwiti and Sebego faced off again in 2016 with the former emerging victorious after a re-run. The three camps have been on a campaign drive in the last few weeks, traveling across regions to sell their manifestos. At present time, it has not come out clearly who has the edge.

Meanwhile the announcement of the date of the meeting now means the suspended First Division North committee members are racing against time to be part of the meeting. The committee members have accused the association of delaying tactics after being put on suspension for two years now.

They are accused of failing to account for the money belonging to the association. With their dispute against the association still pending, the committee led by chairperson, Mpenzeni Sambandawe now runs the risk of missing out on the crucial meeting which will also usher in a new NEC.