Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) affiliates have rejected reports by the treasurer as well as the president at their annual general meeting

Tension is mounting within the Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) after affiliates rejected the executive and financial reports during a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) held over the weekend.

According to information reaching Sport Monitor, the cause of the problem is that the treasurer compiled the financial report without an input from the executive committee.

A source said the executive report, which was presented by BCA president, Mmetla Masire was also challenged by the members.

“The executive committee received the executive and financial reports on Friday. The executive committee was to be given the reports a few days before the AGM so that it has an opportunity to study them. Masire compiled the report alone and sent it to the rest of the excom members on Friday,” a source said.

The source further said the report was not adopted. The treasurer’s report was sent on Friday morning and it was also not adopted. The affiliates advised the executive committee to go back and sort themselves out. The committee was given

a timeframe of 14 days to put their house in order.

“Masire had written in his report that there are four executive committee members who make the committee to be ineffective. Those members are concerned about the state of BCA and went onto write a letter to the president on August 7 and he did not respond,” the source said.

The source said the concerned members kept reminding him to attend to the matter but he did not. The concerned excom members informed clubs about the situation on August 28.

However, BCA secretary general, Tlamelo Dube told Sport Monitor that the AGM went smoothly without any challenges.

“Generally, the AGM agenda is standard, with the executive and financial reports being key. Acknowledging general differences amongst the association is positive as this paves way for dealing with such issues,” Dube said.