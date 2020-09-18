Moswaane PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

FRANCISTOWN: Francistown West Legislator, Ignatius Moswaane has ended speculation surrounding his next political destination by confirming he is joining the Umbrella For Democratic Change (UDC).

Moswaane made the confirmation in an interview with Mmegi yesterday. “After doing so much introspection, I have since decided that I should join the UDC. The UDC is a very appealing brand. I am working on a letter declaring my desire to join the movement. I will route the letter to the UDC secretariat soon,” Moswaane said.

Moswaane quit the ruling party two months ago. Since then his political future has been a subject of speculation. He has been strongly linked to

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) an affiliate of the UDC. He however, maintained that he would not be joining the BCP but the UDC.

“To the best of my understanding, members can directly join the UDC without going through its affiliate parties. I am utilising that clause,” he said.

Other affiliates of the UDC are Botswana People’s Party (BPP) and Botswana National Front (BNF).