Brazen sex offender given three counts

A notorious Zimbabwean serial rapist has been convicted of three counts of rape, attempted rape, two counts of robbery and theft common.

Extension II Magistrate, Willie Lentlhabetse revealed that Oscar Venald Chabaya who would boast, calling himself ‘The Devil and Father of all lives’ when sexually assaulting his victims, instituted a reign of terror amongst Tlokweng women back in 2017.

Passing the judgement, Lentlhabetse said Chabaya brutally raped young women, some of whom were students without using any form of protection. He said even though Chabaya’s plea was reserved, he indicated to have understood the charges when they were read to him, but also failed to cross-examine State witnesses when given the opportunity to do so.

“At the centre of this case is a man who also called himself Triple six, the devil, who targeted young women and deprived them of their virginity. State prosecution had called 15 witnesses amongst them victims and the accused failed to cross-examine all of them stating that what they were saying was the truth,” he said.

Lentlhabetse said in all of the three rape cases Chabaya broke into the victim’s houses at the middle of the night, attacked them in their sleep and demanded sex while threatening them with a knife. He said back in April 24, 2017 two young women of Sefoke ward in Tlokweng were woken up by a male intruder who raped one of them.

“You found the two women sleeping and raped the youngest after discovering that the oldest was on her menstrual period. When giving evidence, the young girl said she pleaded with you not to rape her but to take her mobile phone but you proceeded to rape her just because her phone was broken and you stated that it did not have value.

This shows that you are indeed devilish like your name,” said the Magistrate.

The magistrate further stated that in a different case, back in March 20, 2017 Chabaya also raped two women after getting into their house through the window. He stated that then, Chabaya found four women sleeping in a room, two in bed and two on the floor and forced then to watch a porn video and later forced to imitate the video.

“The two victims said you also tried to make them sniff a white substance that looked like drugs but they refused. You allegedly took that substance prior to the rape incident and thereafter ran away with all of their mobile phones and a laptop. On April 24, 2017 you were brought by the police to all of the victims’ places identifying yourself as the man who recently broke into their houses and raped some of them,” he said.

Lentlhabetse further revealed that another witness revealed that Chabaya also attempted to rape her but stole her phone and money.

He said when giving evidence in court, the said prosecution witnesses narrated how Chabaya disturbed their sleep together with her friend and attempted to rape them.

“You failed to rape them because the other victim played delay tactics until the other one managed to unlock the door and scream out for help. You had intention to rape them because you forced them to sexually stimulate you,” he said.

Chabaya will appear again before Court next week for mitigation.