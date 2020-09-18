Zimbabwean gets 13 years for armed robbery

A Zimbabwean man, Lloyd Maphosa, 34 has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after he was convicted of an armed robbery committed at Tlokweng village in November 2018.

Maphosa was charged with a single count of armed robbery and another count of entering Botswana through ungazetted point of entry.

On first count, Extension II Magistrate, Willie Lentlhabetse sentenced Maphosa to 10 years imprisonment while he was fined P3,000 and three years imprisonment on the second account. The sentences are to run concurrently.

While sentencing Maphosa, Lentlhabetse said during mitigation Maphosa indicated that he was a married man with a child and pleaded with the Court to be lenient with him. The Magistrate further stated that he also pointed out that one of the accused’s victims was injured during the robbery and he (Maphosa) had asked to meet with the complainant in order to reconcile.

The Magistrate further stated that Maphosa added that he did not have the intention to be cruel but was forced by circumstances to commit the offence.

Lentlhabetse also revealed Maphosa was once convicted of a similar offence back in June 2008 at Molepolole village.

He added that the Court should look at the interest of the society for people not to lose trust in the judiciary system when passing the sentence and that was the guiding principle in his judgement.

“You pleaded with court to be lenient when passing the sentence because you cooperated with the complainant by releasing her passport after she pleaded with you not to take it something which shows that you did not had the intention to

Banners

hurt her. You also claimed to have allowed her to use the ladies room after requesting to do so.

However, despite your pleas the court should protect the society from you because you seem to be the type that will never learn from your mistakes because he seems not to have learnt anything from the sentence that was imposed on him then,” Lentlhabetse said.

Lentlhabetse stated that back then, Maphosa was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for robbery, four years for burglary and four years house breaking.

“You are back again in court for a similar offence. You should be kept away from the society for them to stay in peace and enjoy the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Court further advised Maphosa to approach the High Court if not satisfied with his sentence. Mmegi has learnt that Maphosa is also linked to a series of rape cases that occurred in Tlokweng back in 2017 in which four Zimbabwean men terrorised women.

It is alleged that during the robbery, the sliding door injured Maphosa and the police took his blood stains for further tests and it linked him to a series of rape cases that occurred in Tlokweng.

Maphosa, who was on the ran will next week be back to Extension II Magistrates’ Court for judgement in those rape cases.