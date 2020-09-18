Francistown High Court PIC: KEOGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: A former G4S security officer was Wednesday convicted of unlawfully killing his girlfriend after he entered a plea of guilty at the High Court.

Gosalamang Salani, 35, of Block 3 location here pleaded guilty to killing Boitumelo Gambizha on November 10, 2015 at the same area following a love misunderstanding.

When facts of the matter were read to Salani before Justice Matlhogonolo Phuthego, it became clear that he and Gambizha had an on-again, off-again love relationship although they were staying within the same rented compound but in different rooms at Block 3.

Accoarding to the facts, during that fateful day, Salani and Gambizha were not on speaking terms while the latter was preparing to go to work in the morning.

“…She later went to the accused’s room to take a bathtub. After she entered the room, she closed the door and started to grab the accused by his neck. A scuffle ensued between them.

The accused then took a rope that was used to hang a mirror inside the room and strangled the deceased in order to fend her off. Hearing that there was a scuffle between Salani and Gambizha, the first prosecution witness, who was also renting a room in the same compound called the neighbours and police.

When the police arrived, they forced open the door since no one inside the room was answering them. The police then found the deceased lying on the bed with blood coming out of her mouth while accused was just sitting on the bed,” the facts went on.

The deceased was taken to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital where she was certified dead while the accused was taken to a police station and charged with the current offence, the facts continued.

“The postmortem examination that was

conducted on the deceased showed that she died because of strangulation by a rope…”

After the facts were read to Salani, Justice Phuthego said that he was satisfied that Salani’s plea was unequivocal and convicted him as charged.

In mitigation, attorney Wada Nfila pleaded with the court to have mercy on Salani because amongst other reasons, he was a first offender with no previous convictions, readily pleaded guilty to the offence and did not waste the Court’s valuable time and the resources of the State by denying the offence.

“The accused has two children that he is taking care of. We pray with the Court to tamper justice with mercy by allowing him to return to the community and take care of his children and also be a useful member of society.

This offence was almost committed five years back and there is no doubt that the accused lived with the proverbial sword of Damocles hanging over his head although we are not downplaying the gravity of the offence he committed,” said Nfila and added: “He has also been ostracized by some members of society after he committed the offence which in some way acted as deterrent for him not to commit more offences in future.”

Nfila further pleaded that the court should also take into consideration the period (seven months) that Salani spent in custody before the commencement of his trial.

The court extended Salani’s bail to November 12 when his sentence will be passed. Universe Kabecha represented the State in the matter.