Voters queueing to cast their votes PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

A report of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the 2019 general elections has indicated that the Commission was faced with serious challenges.

According to a recent report to the Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration on the 2019 elections, one of the challenges that the organization had encountered was the election roll, whicah related to manual nature of capturing voters’ information.

“Some voters had been placed at wrong polling stations and while others were rejected by the system. The challenge was compounded by failure of the electorate to inspect the roll. However, the Commission facilitated voters who turned up at polling stations except those who were rejected in the roll. A long term solution to this challenge is the automation of the registration process,” the report says.

The report also indicates that they were challenges regarding transfers of voters. The Commission says it experienced an overwhelming number of applications for transfer of registration. A total number of transfers stood at 8, 219 in 2019. According to the report, the Commission required a lot of resources (manpower, time and finance) to realise the transfers in the system.

The Voter registration for the 2019 general elections reflected a substantial increase in the number of objections

compared to 2014 (1, 472 against 633). After determination by courts, 680 voters were struck off the roll, the report indicates.

The Commission also noted that the low numbers of eligible voters who register for elections remain a challenge. The report further shows that the Commission only managed to achieve 73 % of the targeted eligible voters compared to 77% in 2014, despite the six and a half months aggregate period for voter registration. The report shows that the voter turnout stood at 84.1% compared to 84.6% in 2014.

It also shows that a total of P140, 806, 373 was spent on voter registration exercises. These general elections were the fifth to be conducted by the IEC. Males constituted 45% while females constituted 55% of the registered voters. The report also said they recorded 24 election petitions at the High Court, 16 of which, were for the National Assembly and eight for Local Government, which was the highest number of petitions ever since the inception of IEC.