Dipstrada releases Taola

Ofentse Nkabiti who trades as Dipstrada will release an Extended Play (EP) dubbed Taola on September 28, 2020.

This singer and songwriter who has been in the local music business for more than 13 years, is still going strong. He got signed to Roc Lefatshe Records in 2010 and this year they are celebrating 10 years together.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, he said his EP would be more like the cutaway songs from his coming album set to be released next year.

“Taola is more like reintroduction of myself. I have worked on one album titled Business Man that got me nominated for best Kwaito Album at the BOMU Awards. The album was released under Roc Lefatshe Records in 2013 and was followed by two singles that got me YAMA nominations in 2016 and 2017 consecutively for best Kwaito single. These are Sheba Nna featuring Kay Cee and Ko Kae.

All my music was produced by Suffocate since 2010 to date,” he said.Dipstrada

also stated that he worked with Rooted Kulture on one song in the upcoming EP, Taola. He said the song was produced by Rooted Kulture and is titled Nakupenda featuring Ratanang. In Taola, he features some of popular local talents like Mapetla, T.H.A.B.O, Mosako, Ratang, Ivon, Kay Cee just to mention but a few.

Taola will be available on all digital stores from next week. He further explained that they had recently gone digital saying that in the past they relied more on free platforms as a form of growing the brand.

He added that he featured in the World Netball theme song and Mma-Motse by Motlha. His advice to upcoming artists is that they should be authentic in every measure. His past releases are available on YouTube and other platforms Sound Cloud and Reverbnation.